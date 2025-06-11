Washrooms to open soon at Vernon's Department of National Defence park

Photo: City of Vernon New playground at DND park opened in September 2024.

Washrooms at the Department of National Defence Park will soon be open from dawn to dusk.

Vernon council agreed to open up the washrooms at 1451 Mission Rd. from June 16 to Oct. 17. Previously, the washrooms were locked through those months unless an event was booked at the field.

According to a staff report, the washroom has been repeatedly hit with vandalism, one such incident in 2021 cost the city $20,000 to fix. Coun. Akbal Mund said vandalism happened twice, and wanted to see the bathrooms open for the public.

“When we opened the bathroom, in was the first two weeks somebody looked like they went in there with a hammer or a sledgehammer or something, right? I get that part, but I also get, we didn't have a playground up there as nice as we do now, either, and it's busy up there,” said Mund.

The new playground structure at the fields opened in September 2024.

Council plans to monitor the washroom for vandalism and reconsider the open hours if spending on vandalism gets out of hand.

The cost for opening the washrooms is $10,000 for 2025 and will be funded from the city’s prior year uncommitted unexpended balance.