'Disaster waiting to happen': nurses give bleak update on state of Vernon Jubilee Hospital

Photo: Chelsey Mutter Nurses at Vernon Jubilee Hospital say they're overwhelmed with work.

Vernon Jubilee Hospital is a "disaster waiting to happen," according to a nurse working inside the hospital.

The summarization is part of a bleak update on the state of emergency care in the city, and Interior Health, from two nurses who shared their experiences with Castanet News.

Nurses have long lamented “gag orders” from IH, which prevents them from speaking to the media or even discussing the hospital online. In light of the policy, Castanet has agreed not to name either source and will instead refer to the nurses pseudonyms.

Kate Smith and Mike Johnson described increasingly understaffed front lines in the hospital where nurses are being asked to cover more duties to fill gaps in the system.

“I have seen a lot of advancements in medicine – massively, we're doing so much better in curing things, fixing things. Medicine is amazingly better, but how hospitals run is unbelievably worse,” said Smith.

She said there’s a few factors piling on top of each other, leading to ER nurses being worked to exhaustion.

There’s not enough family doctors in the area and patients are going to the ER for non-emergency care.

Smith said VJH's hospitalists, doctors who work at the facility full time, were each doing "the job of two full time positions."

"They finally tapped out a couple months ago and said, we're not doing it," Smith said, explaining hospital administrators then started to route more patients to the emergency department. That has contributed to something some hospitals have nicknamed "orphan patients.

“You are literally a patient laying in a bed with no doctor, nurses can't do things for you without doctor's orders,” said Smith.“You can't be put into any other unit except for the emergency department because you don't have any orders, and nurses can't practice independently."

In an interview with Castanet, IH executive director of clinical operations for the North Okanagan, Chris Simms, said the hospital has worked with its hospitalist group to find a way forward with "reduced staffing" hospitalists experienced a "number of months ago".

"I'm optimistic that there's going to be some additional physicians or nurse practitioners in that group to support the hospitalist group," said Simms.

IH clinical operations director for VJH under access flow, Chris Crawford, said patients are always receiving care.

Simms also said the ER sees 150 to 200 patients a day, and vacancy staffing levels are at about 10 per cent right now, which is down from the 20 to 25 per cent of a few years ago.

Nurses being asked to do more

Another responsibility, nurses say, that is being thrust upon the emergency department is obstetrics work.

Since at least October 2023, VJH has experienced bouts of staffing issues in the maternity ward causing expectant mothers to deliver in other hospitals. Recently, patients reported to Castanet they were being warned of expectant diversions, which Interior Health denied.

According to both nurses, the maternity ward is still struggling majorly with staffing, causing changes in care for expectant mothers. Simms told Castanet that perinatal nursing is operating with a staffing vacancy rate "a little greater than 40 per cent, 45 percent" and VJH cares for about 900 babies a year.

Nurses say issues stem from when Polson Tower opened in 2011. The maternity unit was combined with pediatrics and there’s no locked unit or locked door separating the two units – something doctors and nurses unsuccessfully rallied against and continue to struggle with today.

Smith and Johnson said the pediatric unit has been dealing with growing mental health issues from patients that descend into violence.

“I'm telling you, it is insane. It's screaming, yelling, profanities, a big, violent situation. It happens daily. It happens multiple times a day,” said Smith, explaining the nurses were asking to separate the units as a solution, which never happened. “Finally, in solidarity, a lot of them quit within the last few months. I can't remember exactly when it all went down, late last year they quit.”

Administration then brought in travel nurses from private companies, who are paid much higher wages. Simms said travel nurses are a tool available to all healthcare systems to support staffing vacancies. He also confirmed pediatric mental health issues put additional workload on the unit, and said "all complexities" in the unit "will contribute to how how our staff see the workload."

Both Smith and Johnson said ER nurses are now being asked to fill in for the obstetrics nurses in the maternity ward — something that should require additional training.

Simms denies that. He says nurses have been told obstetrics might look different than normal, and management is prepping to ensure mothers and babies are assessed for safe care.

"We're not asking emergency department nurses to be labour and delivery nurses at all. We are putting in contingency plans because that's what management has to do," said Simms.

Calling for independent audit

Johnson says issues have been building for months, but nurses who raise concerns are labelled troublemakers and hauled into meetings.

"It's just a disaster waiting to happen, and these are all issues they have created by not listening to the doctors or nurses," said Johnson.

Johnson said nurses were not informed of the six-week pediatric closure in Kelowna, which is VJH's tertiary hospital, until Castanet published a report on it.

Both nurses say the ER cannot handle continuously being given more work. The situation is causing nurses to burn out and leave the profession.

“All they're focused on is new hires, getting new hires from other countries, new hires from other provinces, speeding that up. But as fast as they hire people, people are leaving even faster,” said Johnson.

Crawford said unionized groups and leadership at VJH are trying to engage with staff to ensure they feel valued.

Both Smith and Johnson said they'd like to see an independent audit of all health authorities in the province, including Interior Health.

“I think the government needs to start investigating these health authorities better and talking to the nurses, not talking to management, because management is quite biased,” said Johnson.

A review of the provincial health authority was recently expanded to include all regional authorities, aiming to find money for the front lines. Interim president of Provincial Health Services Authority, Dr. Penny Ballem, is conducting the review and being paid $400,000 for her work.

Smith said administration continues to grow while nurses keep having additional duties piled onto them.

“We need an independent audit of these hospitals and how they're run, because they get a budget from the provincial government and there's no monitoring it,” said Smith.

Castanet asked Simms and Crawford about the calls for cuts to administration and reallocate funds to the front lines:

"We're focusing on running clinical operations at this hospital and supporting the team that we have there, and we'll let other other bodies look after that for us," said Simms.

He added patients are the hospital's primary focus.

-with a file from The Canadian Press