No water advisory required after construction work: Regional District of North Okanagan

Photo: Pexels Construction work did not result in a water outage.

The Regional District of North Okanagan cancelled a possible water quality advisory for June 10.

The RNDO originally advised Silver Star Utility customers last week that planned construction work might result in a water outage on Tuesday. In an updated release, the district said work did not result in a water outage.

“The construction work is complete, and the water system remained in normal operations during the planned work. A Water Quality Advisory will not be in effect,” said the RDNO.

Anyone with questions can contact the RDNO utilities department at 250-550-3700.