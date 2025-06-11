Vernon RCMP warn of dangerous driving during busy summer season

Ben Low-On

With temperatures rising and an influx of vacationers travelling through the Okanagan, Mounties are urging drivers to use caution on the roads.

Const. Chris Terleski with the Vernon RCMP told Castanet that people's aggressive driving habits become even more dangerous during the months of June, July, and August.

“There's more people cycling, more people running, more people scootering, more people just out and about on the roads,” said Terleski.

In the past 10 days, three separate accidents made headlines in Vernon. On May 31st, a drunk driver crashed into a utility pole, he was handed a 90 day driving prohibition and his vehicle impounded for 30 days.

On June 3, a vehicle made a dangerous pass on Old Kamloops Road and Terleski confirmed Mounties are still investigating the incident. That same day, a commercial truck hit a Dodge pickup truck turning onto Highway 97 from Old Kamloops Road, the RCMP reported no injuries

According to the ICBC crash map, there were 1,411 crashes in Vernon between the months of June, July, and August between 2020 and 2024. The biggest crash spot was 25th Avenue and 32nd Street with 65 crashes.

“We just see an increase in aggressive driving. We're looking for people on their cell phones or people in a hurry. That's when people tend to make those mistakes,” said Terleski.

With summer, comes alcohol, and Terleski told Castanet impaired driving is a criminal offence that can also cause greater harm or death.

“Alcohol impaired driving is a huge risk to everybody on the roads. If you're going to consume intoxicating substances, plan for a safe ride home,” said Terleski.

He encourages anyone who witnesses distracted, aggressive, or impaired driving to call 911.