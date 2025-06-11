Interior Health approved septic system plans in Coldstream

Photo: Kalamalka Fly Fishers File photo of bank work being done to Coldstream Creek.

Interior Health confirmed to Castanet it gave a stamp of approval for the VegPro septic system at 10080 Ricardo Rd. – despite not being legally required to do so.

In an email, IH said engineers and technicians are responsible for design and installation of sewage systems under B.C. law. The health authority can still review filings when they have a health hazard potential, like being close to a well.

The initial review of the system in January was denied.

"A new filing was submitted in March, an environmental health officer requested additional information from the authorized person, and based on these discussions it was accepted in May," said IH in an email.

It's not clear where that leaves the septic system. Vernon Coun. Brian Guy said at Monday's council meeting, the system build is stalled but it's not clear in what way.

Vernon city council has waded into septic concerns at a Coldstream property.

Concerns stem from a proposed sewage septic system at 10080 Ricardo Rd., which is within 45 metres of Coldstream Creek and enters Kalamalka Lake, a drinking water source for Greater Vernon Water.

The system would allow Veg Pro to build more seasonal worker housing, and requires a development variance permit from the Regional District of North Okanagan. Approval for the septic system is given by Interior Health.

The District of Coldstream is now calling for wastewater regulations to be modernized as a result of the situation, according to Vernon Coun. Brian Guy.

At Vernon’s council meeting on Monday, Guy raised concerns with the situation.

"The fundamental thing here is that our one of our two water sources, which is Kal Lake, provides drinking water for 70,000 people, is at risk if there's a leakage or a failure of any kind into Coldstream Creek, which is right upstream from Kal Lake and very close to the intake,” said Guy.

He suggested co-sponsoring a motion which calls on the province to perform a wastewater management review. According to a copy of the motion, that management is split between two regulations, the Municipal Wastewater Regulation and the Sewage System Regulation.

Guy also raised concerns over the RDNO’s ability to protect drinking water.

“There's a history of this. RDNO has historically, on the Antwerp Well, was charged and convicted of not doing enough to protect drinking water a few years back,” Guy said.

RDNO staff raised concerns about the septic system site when presenting the DVP, noting it as a risk to Greater Vernon Water.

Stacey Raftus with the RDNO clarified Guy’s comments about the charge, saying in 2013, the district was found guilty for “not providing potable water” and “allowing contamination to enter the drinking water system.” The judgement found the RDNO is responsible to find out sources of potential contamination and eliminate or manage those risks.

“Since the conviction, the RDNO has strived to identify and reduce potential risks to our water sources through substantial capital works investments, installing high levels of treatment, decommissioning facilities, and implementing programs such as the Cross Connection Control, water quality sampling, dam safety, and watershed protection to improve the safety this invaluable resource,” Raftus said in an email.

“The RDNO takes the safety of our community very seriously, and does not take the responsibility to provide clean, safe drinking water to our residents lightly.”

The proposed system has been a topic of concern for months, with a local group starting a petition to stop it. Currently, the system has been stalled.

Earlier this year Interior Health said it was reviewing the system and expected results to come in March, IH is working on an update for Castanet News.