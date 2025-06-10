Spike strip, police dog used to catch occupants of stolen vehicle in Vernon

Photo: Vernon RCMP Police dog Norse who caught the pair trying to run from police Monday morning.

Mounties arrested two people on Monday after catching a stolen vehicle using a spike strip and tracking the pair down with help from a police dog.

Const. Chris Terleski with the Vernon RCMP said on Monday at about 9:30 a.m. Mounties received a report of a stolen vehicle spotted on Louis Estates Road off Westside Road.

The vehicle was located in the area and immediately took off north on Westside road when officers approached it.

Other officers set up a spike strip further down the road, which caught the vehicle. The two occupants then tried to run away on foot.

“The pair didn’t get far and were tracked down by Police Service Dog Norse and arrested without incident,” said Terleski in an email.

The 36-year old Kelowna man and 34-year old woman from Surrey are currently in custody and should appear in court later today.