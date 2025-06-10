Upcoming road closure set for Enderby

Photo: City of Enderby The area in red is the full period closure and area in yellow is an intermittent closure

The City of Enderby is notifying residents about upcoming road closure.

From June 16 to 27, the parking lot north of city hall will be closed. The smaller lot to the east of it will remain open.

There will be an intermittent closure of Mill Avenue between Belvedere Street and George Street.

Tate Bengston with the City of Enderby told Castanet the closures are due to soil monitoring work being done by a third party.

Traffic control will help emergency responders, school buses, and solid waste collection vehicles pass through the Mill Avenue work zone during closures.

Other traffic is recommended to route to Hubert Avenue or Knight Avenue.