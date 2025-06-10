Vernon's Sundog Festival allowed music until 10 p.m. after all

Photo: Sundog Festival File photo of a previous Sundog Festival

Sundog Festival will be allowed to play music until 10 p.m. after all, Vernon city council approved Monday.

At its regular council meeting on Monday, city administration gave council an update on the festival scheduled for Sept. 19 and 20. The event has been relocated to Civic Memorial Park due to ongoing construction at its usual location, Polson Park.

Organizers asked to play music until 10 p.m., but city staff only approved the music until 9 p.m. citing the residential area of the Civic Memorial Park. In Monday’s meeting Coun. Akbal Mund championed the later end to the festival.

“I don't think it's going to be that much of a disturbance on a non school day for both days, Friday, Saturday,” said Mund. “In a place where there's only seven – that's right I counted them – seven houses around the whole area, railroad tracks on the other side, and then one apartment adjacent to the park, I don't think it's going to affect the residents in the area as much as we may believe.”

Coun. Teresa Durning supported the extension, nothing the concessions the festival made this year to be able to relocate and keep the event going in Vernon.

Mund also said the festival wanted to keep the event in Polson Park, but the city asked them to move.

“[We] asked them to actually move to this specific park, just to give it a little more use and whatnot,” said Mund.

Council passed Mund’s motion to allow music until 10 p.m. and asked the festival to notify members of the community of the noise.

The Sundog Festival is held in conjunction with Culture Days, a national celebration of arts and culture that takes place annually over three weeks in the fall. The first Sundog Festival took place in 2023 and aims to celebrate everything art and culture.