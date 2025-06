Photo: Ryan Murphy Flames from a top floor unit at the Mandalay in Vernon.

The Vernon Fire Department was quick to douse a fire at The Mandalay on Okanagan Landing Road across from the Vernon Yacht Club.

The fire sparked around 6:15.

Witnesses at the yacht club who grabbed video of the fire say the fire started from a barbecue on the balcony of a top floor condo unit.

At one point, a witness said he heard a loud pop, likely from the propane tank.

The fire has been extinguished.