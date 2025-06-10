At-home hospice care pilot program launched by North Okanagan Hospice Society

Photo: North Okanagan Hospice Society New end-of-life care pilot program in Vernon

The North Okanagan Hospice Society is introducing a new way to support people at the end of their life with the Hospice at Home Pilot Program.

The new service brings care directly to people's homes which can help them live their final days with the comfort and support of loved ones around them.

“This program is about honouring people’s wishes to be at home at the end of life. We’re here to make sure no one faces this journey alone, and that families feel supported every step of the way,” said Megan Cox, executive director.

A team of nurses, doctors, care aides, and social workers work with the patient and their family to provide care for their needs. Nurses are available for home visits during the day and evening and can be reached over the phone 24/7.

The service is for anyone who lives within the Vernon area. They must have a 24-hour live-in caregiver and internet access as well as being open to receive care from the medical team.

There is no cost for families during the pilot phase.

More information or to talk to the care team can be found by calling 250-241-9422.