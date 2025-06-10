Vernon Search and Rescue gives tips on how to stay safe when exploring Okanagan

Ben Low-On

Recent weather of over 30 C has people exploring what the Okanagan has to offer, but Vernon Search and Rescue (VSAR) is reminding people to stay safe while exploring the vast backcountry.

Advice from Trevor Honigman, search manager with VSAR, comes after well-prepared climbers were rescued off Mount Severide on Sunday.

“It's good to go through your emergency equipment, check things like batteries, backup food and your preparations. We're always telling people to be prepared,” said Honigman.

Most of the calls VSAR gets this time of year involve people going into the backcountry for hiking, or using different equipment for lakes like canoes and kayaks.

Honigman told Castanet some of the biggest differences between the Okanagan Valley and backcountry during this time of year include the number of bears in various areas as well as the range of temperatures, which can cause ice to melt and cause breakaways

“The further you get away from any kind of emergency services small problems like a sprained ankle, twisted leg, or fractured leg, make it not just an inconvenience anymore,” said Honigman.

Honigman added that if people are going to explore the backcountry, they should prepare for any worst case scenarios as well as possibly staying the night. Honigman told Castanet people should tell someone their itinerary so they can call for help if you don’t arrive back.

“We've had people go out and have to be overnight up in the snow and the ice, and not have a way of keeping warm or starting a little campfire for themselves,” said Honigman.

VSAR has approximately 60 members and covers roughly 7500 square kilometres in the North Okanagan. VSAR has vehicles like snowmobiles, ropes, and boats at their disposal.