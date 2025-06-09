Low measles vaccination rates makes B.C. Interior susceptible to outbreak, says Interior Health

Photo: The Canadian Press A dose of the measles, mumps, and rubella (MMR) vaccination awaits the next patient during a vaccine clinic at Southwestern Public Health in St. Thomas, Ont. on Tuesday, March 4, 2025.THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Geoff Robins

There are currently no measles cases in the B.C. Southern Interior, according to Interior Health.

Dr. Jonathan Malo, medical health officer with IH, gave the update to Vernon city council at its regular meeting Monday.

Measles cases have been growing in Alberta and Ontario, and cases were reported in the Lower Mainland. While the Interior is still measles free, that could change amid low vaccination rates, which sit at about 76 per cent for two year olds, and about 64 per cent for seven year olds in Vernon.

In the Okanagan overall, vaccination rates sit at about 79.4 per cent for two year olds, and about 64.7 per cent for seven year olds – the target vaccination rate is 95 per cent to prevent prolonged outbreaks through herd immunity.

“I wouldn't be surprised if, at some point in the near future, we do start getting cases in the Interior region,” said Malo.

Low vaccination rates could be attributed to two things: anti-vaccine sentiment and complacency from a long period without measles outbreaks.

IH is trying to encourage more vaccinations within the community as measles continues to circulate across the country and the BC Centre for Disease Control reporting 12 cases in the province in 2025.

The health authority is reaching out to children and families who aren’t up-to-date on vaccinations, and extending hours at vaccination clinics.

Doctors have been urging residents to get vaccination for several months now. At the end of March, Vernon paediatrician Michael Cooke said doctors have very limited experience with measles as it had been eradicated.

He also said there’s no treatment for measles – it's hoping the child gets through and giving them supportive care, “but there's nothing that makes measles better.”