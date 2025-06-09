Vernonite hopes to help to set record for most Ryans at a baseball game

Photo: Contributed All the Ryans after a game show

A Vernonite is heading down to Denver to be with people he has something in common with – his name.

Ryan Sheepwash will be a part of an attempt to set the largest ever gathering of Ryans at a baseball game when the Colorado Rockies take on the Arizona Diamondbacks at Coors Field on June 20.

The record attempt is being set up by the Ryan Meetup, a non-profit organization that was started in New York in February 2023. The Ryan meetups bring people together who share a common name, with meetups having happened in Los Angeles, Austin, Chicago, Miami, and Toronto.

“It's just a cool and amazing group of people. We just all get together, we all bond by this one name,” said Sheepwash.

Ryan events have varied from St. Patrick's Day, to “Ryami Vice,” and a Ryan Game Show.

“You can go to this event, and it's like you don't need to know anyone's name, because you know everybody's name,” said Sheepwash.

Sheepwash told Castanet the non-profit has gotten so big, that they’ve split the organization into different chapters. He added that plans are in place to have a “Ryan Con” next year to try and beat the Guinness Book of World Records for the most people with the same name gathered in one spot.

Information on tickets to join the Ryans at the baseball game can be found by emailing Ryan Tapp.