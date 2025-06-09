Vernon hosts 83rd Annual Ceremonial Review for cadets

Photo: Wayne Emde Drum Major Spenser McDonnell leads the band past the podium as Reviewing Officer Dale Martell takes the salute.

An appreciative audience of 200 family and friends attended the 83rd Annual Ceremonial Review for the 67 cadets of Royal Canadian Air Cadet Squadron 223 Red Lion on Thursday evening.

The ceremonial review in Vernon marks the end of the training year and celebrates and recognizes cadet achievements.

The reviewing officer for the parade was Dale Martell, chair of aircraft maintenance programs at Okanagan College.

After the inspection of the cadets and the march past (parade) cadets were presented with a number of awards for their development over the past winter.

In addition, the command of the squadron was passed from Capt. Jason Paas to newly promoted Capt. Ven Noorduyn. After four years with the squadron, Paas is transferring to take command of Royal Canadian Army Cadet Corps 1705 British Columbia Dragoons. Overseeing the Change of Command was Commander Paula McHale, Regional Cadet Support Unit Commanding Officer.

After the formalities of the parade, guests were treated to a variety of snacks, including an anniversary cake, marking the 83rd anniversary of the squadron.