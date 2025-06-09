Member of Barenaked Ladies perfoming in Vernon this weekend

Photo: Contributed Steven Page, former member of the Barenaked Ladies

One member of the Barenaked Ladies is coming to Vernon this weekend.

JUNO award winner, Canadian Music Hall of Fame inductee, and Barenaked Ladies founding member, Steven Page, has been added to the Signature Concert Series at the Vernon & District Performing Arts Centre Society (VDPAC).

Joined by Craig Northey and Kevin Fox, The Steven Page Trio includes performances from his Barenaked Ladies days.

“Increasingly we see more and more iconic Canadian artists coming to the Okanagan, and we are extremely fortunate to be able to bring them here for our North Okanagan audiences,” said Vernon & District Performing Arts Centre Society executive director, Jim Harding.

After leaving the band in 2009, Page has produced five solo albums and has gone on worldwide tours. He was inducted into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame in 2018.

The show is at 7:30 p.m. on June 15. Tickets cost $49 per person and can be purchased online or by calling 250-549-SHOW (7469).

The VDPAC introduced the Signature Concert Series to financially help support the society and annual SPOTLIGHT season programming.

“We aim to continue featuring internationally-recognized Canadian artists of different music genres with this new concert series, who in turn will be helping to support emerging artists, as opening acts and those we can feature in our upcoming Marie Fleming Studio sessions,” said Harding.