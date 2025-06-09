Climber slid 200 feet down mountain, saved by Vernon Search and Rescue

Photo: VSAR Injured climber recused by VSAR heli-winch team, Sunday.

A climber slid 200 feet and was left injured high on Mount Severide on Sunday before being rescued by Vernon Search and Rescue.

Mounties requested VSAR’s assistance with an injured climber mid-afternoon Sunday. A group of three climbers, and their dog, were on a steep alpine slope high on the mountain near a waterfall when the snow gave way beneath one of them.

“He began to slide down the ice, coming to rest about 200 feet below," said VSAR in a post to Facebook. "The experienced climbers recognized that the subject had a fractured leg, and that they were in trouble.”

The group sent an SOS through their GPS device, prompting a VSAR helicopter winch team response. A ground-rescue team was also sent out, but were called off before making the estimated 6-hour trek up the mountain.

VSAR said the heli-winch team reached the climber first and stabilized him, and transported the other members of the group to the trailhead below, before returning to transport the injured climber to an ambulance waiting at the Vernon airport.

VSAR is taking the opportunity to remind Okanagan residents and visitors that wilderness conditions can be quite different on mountain peaks compared to the valley bottom. Adventurers should always bring an experienced member with them, be prepared for changing conditions and carry backpacks with critical gear, like GPS-communications devices, as this group of climbers did.

An exhaustive list of tips can be found online.