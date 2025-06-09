Vernon Pride 2025 an "absolutely wonderful” week

Photo: Ben Low-On Vernonites took to the streets during the Pride March

Pride Day in Civic Memorial Park wrapped up an "absolutely wonderful” Pride Week, according to Vernon Pride Society President, Dawn Tucker.

Pride Day featured the Pride March as well as speeches from MLA Harwinder Sandhu and City Councillor Kari Garis.

“To everyone who is struggling with any hatred, I want to say you are loved more than you know. You’re seen and you’re valued,” said Vernon-Lumby MLA, Harwinder Sandhu.

Pride Week was seven days full of festivities celebrating the 2SLQBTQIA+ community. This was the first time the celebration was held in June, instead of August. Events occurred around the city with events like Queer Rock Climbing and the Ride for Pride.

“It was fantastic to see different ages and different types of people coming out from all walks of life,” said Tucker.

Tucker told Castanet they attended multiple events during the week and said the events helped bring the community together.

“That's really what pride is about, is having all communities come together and enjoy themselves and really take advantage of what there is that we're offering,” said Tucker.

Tucker added that Pride offers a place for people to be seen.

“Pride Week is so important to allow people to see one another and to feel that they're not alone, to come together with the community and have an opportunity to visit, to socialize and to enjoy one another and get out there and have some fun,” said Tucker.

Coming off the success of 2025 Pride Week, Tucker told Castanet that the Vernon Pride Society hopes to get more funding so they can expand their list of events for 2026.