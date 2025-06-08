Riders pedal their way through Coldstream to support youth services in the North Okanagan

Nearly 100 riders from the North Okanagan pedalled through the streets of Coldstream in support of services for youths around the area.

The Ride Don’t Hide bike ride is a national event run by the Canadian Mental Health Association (CMHA). All donations from the Vernon ride go towards youth support services through the Youth Integrated Services Hub.

“There's a ton of great resources for youth to access,” said Director of Fund Development and Communications at CMHA Vernon, Vicki Proulx.

The 2025 ride featured people of all ages pedalling on a 2.6-km, 8-km, 17-km or 32-km loop. The ride's founder Michael Schratter, was also in attendance to tell people about his story and the importance of this ride.

“He struggled with his own mental health issues and he set off on a bike ride around the world to raise awareness for mental health support,” said Proulx.

Proulx added that events like these are important in the community to show people they’re not alone.

“We were so thrilled at CMHA to take that on nationally and continue to do it here in Vernon. It's really important to have these events that talk about mental health, normalize it, get rid of the stigmas, get rid of the barriers for people that they don't have to suffer through anything alone,” said Proulx.

According to the CMHA website, the Vernon ride has raised $27,792 so far. The Galbraith Family Foundation will be matching the final tally. Donations to CMHA can be made here.