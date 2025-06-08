The third annual Komasket Powwow is taking place this weekend and everyone is invited.

Held at Komasket Park off of Westside Road on Okanagan Indian Band land, the three-day event wraps up today, with numerous events planned.

Organizer Viola Brown said the Grand Entry takes place at 1 p.m. with games and activities to follow.

“We are trying to revitalize something that was deeply engrained in our community back in the '80s and 90's,” Brown said.

The event is also a celebration of culture and friendship.

“It's singing, dancing – coming together as a community is really part of our connection to each other, part of our history who we are as people,” Brown said. “It is really important to come together in a positive way because oftentimes we come together in grief so it is really nice to celebrate and have fun, enjoy each other and meet up with old friends, meet new friends and welcome our guests.”

The powwow is open to everyone and admission is free.