City of Vernon staff recommending council approve numerous grants

Photo: File photo Vernon city council is being asked to approve thousands of dollars worth of grants to a variety of local organizations.

Vernon city council is being asked to approve thousands of dollars worth of grants to a variety of local organizations.

At their regular meeting Monday, administration will present the Council Discretionary Grant applications for the April 2025 intake as recommended by the Finance Committee for Council’s consideration.

They are:

BC Wildlife Federation, a grant of $8,000 (of a requested $18,000), for the purchase of one NASP-standard archery kit for use in a Vernon school.

Family Resource Centre Society for the North Okanagan, a grant of $2,700, for the purchase of panic buttons.

Kalamalka Starfish Society, a grant of $8,250 (of a requested $15,000) for the food costs related to 11 of the 20 schools.

North Okanagan Pipes & Drums, a grant of $5,000 for uniform purchases.

Okanagan Quality of Life Society, a grant of $3,000 (of a requested $6,300), for the purchase of computers, printers and software.

Sadok Ukrainian Dance Ensemble of Vernon, a grant of $1,561.12, for costume purchases.

Vernon Community Band (VCB), a grant of $400, for regular program funding.

Vernon Amateur Athletics Association, a grant of $5,000, for the purchase of high jump mats and hurdles.

Vernon Lawn Bowling, a grant of $2,000, for the purchase of a new fridge and sink.

Vernon Paddling Centre Society, a grant of $2,000, to support the Adaptive Paddling Program wheelchair porta potty rental.

Vernon She Shed Society, a grant of $10,000 (of a requested $20,000), for the purchase of new equipment and flooring replacement.

Administration is also recommending council reject the Hope Air request for $15,000, the Mackie Lake House Foundation request for $5,000 and the Vernon Montessori Society request for $10,000 due to lack of funds.

Staff are also recommending against the Salvation Army’s $75,000 request "as no audited financial statements were provided with the application as required in the policy."

To read the full report, click here.