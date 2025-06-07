City of Vernon to install netting between ball diamond and playground

Photo: File photo The City of Vernon is going to make a playground near a ball diamond on the DND grounds safer.

The City of Vernon is going to make a playground near a ball diamond on the DND grounds safer.

At their regular meeting Monday, administration will present a report to city council about plans to install protective netting between Diamond 1 and the new playground ahead of the annual Funtastic slow pitch tournament and music festival June 27 to 30.

“The installation timeline is contingent on the delivery of the required bases and poles,” the report says.

Administration will co-ordinate with Funtastic event organizers and recreation services to adjust field bookings if necessary.”

The report did not say how much the netting would cost, but noted the installation will be covered by the DND playground project budget.