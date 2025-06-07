Annual Sundog Festival of Arts and Culture to be held at Civic Memorial Park

Photo: Sproing Creative The annual Sundog Festival of Arts and Culture is on the move.

Traditionally held at Vernon's Polson Park, the festival is being relocated to Civic Memorial Park on Sept. 19 and 20, because of the ongoing construction at Polson Park.

A report that will be presented to Vernon city council at their regular meeting Monday, says festival organizers have requested to continue amplified sound until 10 pm, consistent with last year’s schedule. To balance the interests of the event organizers with the nearby residents, administration is approving the amplified sound until 9 p.m.

“This supports the festival’s goals while recognizing the more residential character of the area. The festival organizers are aware of this decision,” the report says.