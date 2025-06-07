Vernon's Silver Star Water Utility customers warned of possible water outage

Photo: Pexels The taps may run dry next week for Silver Star Water Utility customers.

The taps may run dry next week for some Silver Star Water Utility customers.

The Regional District of North Okanagan (RDNO), in conjunction with Interior Health, advises customers that starting June 10, there might be a water outage while planned construction work is completed.

Some customers on Monashee Road, Monashee Court and Attridge Lane will be placed on a Water Quality Advisory (WQA) if there is a water outage as a result of the work.

The WQA will be in effect until sampling results confirm that the drinking water is safe. While water service to customers is being restored, residents may experience some turbidity, which is normal. People are asked to run a cold water tap until the water runs clear. An outdoor tap is preferred.

Planned construction work is scheduled 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. and could be extended if unforeseen circumstances arise. It is suggested that residents store a short-term water supply for cooking and toilet use before the interruption