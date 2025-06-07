Case of serious horse disease in North Okanagan found, but horse has since tested negative

Photo: Pexels Horse owners advised to keep an eye on their animals.

A warning has been issued to horse owners about the presence of neurological disease in the area.

The North Okanagan-based Larch Veterinary Services issued the precautionary alert on May 29 regarding a possible outbreak of Equine Herpesvirus Type 1 (EHV-1), neurological form (Equine Herpes Myeloencephalopathy - EHM) identified in the local area.

“At this time, one horse has exhibited neurological symptoms consistent with EHV-1 after attending a pony club camp event May 23-25...we strongly recommend immediate biosecurity measures to help prevent potential spread,” said Dr. Janine Veronneau in the alert.

Dr. Shelby Krywonos told Castanet the ailment has the potential to be fatal, but the infected horse has since had two negative tests and “does not appear to be infectious in nature, but because of the seriousness of that disease and its ability to infect other horses we issued a preliminary statement.”

A June 3 post on the Vernon and District Riding Club Facebook page said the horse in question remains in isolation and out of an abundance of caution, the Lois Philp Memorial Hunter/Jumper Show scheduled for this weekend has been cancelled.

The Larch Veterinary Services statement says EHV-1 is a highly contagious virus that can cause respiratory disease, abortion, neonatal death and the neurologic form known as EHM.

The incubation period is typically four to 10 days, but in some cases, signs may appear as soon as 24 hours or be delayed up to 14 days. This means horses may be shedding the virus before clinical signs become apparent, increasing the risk of undetected transmission.

“We are recommending people keep track of their horses,” Krywonos said.

Recommended actions include restricting all horse movement in and out of a facility until further notice. It's also advised that people monitor temperatures of all horses twice daily, as fever is often the first sign.

Isolate any horse showing symptoms, such as fever, nasal discharge, hind limb weakness, urine dribbling, lethargy or behavioural changes. Disinfect shared equipment and contact surfaces regularly and limit barn access to essential personnel only. Enforce strict hygiene protocols, including hand washing and disinfecting footwear.

The warning states EHV-1 can spread through direct horse-to-horse contact, aerosolized respiratory secretions, and contaminated objects or people. Due to the risk of asymptomatic viral shedding, it's critical to treat all exposed horses as potentially contagious.

The good news is, Krywonos said “no other cases have been reported to us and no other horses have shown any symptoms.”

Krywonos said the horse that became infected was fully vaccinated.

“Vaccines are not 100 per cent guaranteed in any species,” Krywonos pointed out.

Anyone with concerns about their horse should contact their veterinarian.