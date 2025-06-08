Vernon's Sustainable Environment Network Society has been active for decades

Photo: SENS A photo from SENS’ 2007 EnviroFair at Polson Park. Events like this have played a key role in helping the organization engage with both the public and policy makers, sharing their mission and highlighting the importance of sustainability and environmental awareness.

The Vernon Archives is nearing completion of an archival project focused on the records of the Sustainable Environment Network Society (SENS), an environmental organization active in the North Okanagan from 1971 to 2021.

Once finalized, the collection will be available for research and public access.

SENS began as a small volunteer group in 1971 and became a registered society in 1982 under the name North Okanagan Recycling Society (NORS).

The organization later changed its name twice — first to the North Okanagan Waste Stewardship Society, then to SENS in 2001. While its structure and name shifted over the years, its focus on environmental education and advocacy remained consistent.

One of the group’s earliest contributions was helping to establish a regional recycling program, which was later assumed by the Regional District of North Okanagan. They also introduced classroom recycling through a blue box program still running today, and coordinated a range of educational initiatives and public events.

Over the decades, SENS worked on a number of projects addressing environmental issues in the community. These included “Changing Lanes,” a federally funded program that promoted alternative transportation like bike lanes and carpooling, as well as a youth employment project focused on sustainable gardening.

Other efforts involved public education about cosmetic pesticides, energy alternatives, and household climate actions like the “One-Tonne Challenge.”

The organization also participated in policy development. SENS contributed to the City of Vernon’s Official Community Plan in collaboration with Smart Growth BC, with the aim of encouraging more sustainable long-term planning. In later years, they helped launch “Vernon in Transition,” a local initiative inspired by the broader Transition Towns movement.

The archival collection documents this range of activity and includes internal records, reports, correspondence, outreach materials, and project files, reflecting both the organization’s internal evolution and the broader environmental conversations in the region over five decades.

This addition to the Vernon Archives provides a look into the practical work and challenges of local environmental groups and will be a useful resource for researchers, students, and anyone interested in the development of community-based environmental efforts in the Okanagan.

Click here to learn more about SENS and their continued commitment to environmental advocacy.