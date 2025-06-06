City of Vernon releases its 2024 annual report, seeks feedback

Photo: File photo The City of Vernon is inviting community members to review and share feedback on the 2024 Annual Report.

The report includes the audited financial statements, details on the city’s revenues and expenses, and an update on 2023 to 2026 strategic objectives.

View the report online, or request a copy at Vernon city hall, Monday to Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Residents can provide feedback by attending the council meeting or by submitting written comments to [email protected] by 4:30 p.m. June 19.

Council is expected to schedule a date for a public input meeting on the report at its regular meeting, Monday.