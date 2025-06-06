Okanagan man captures footage of area where Sitkum Creek wildfire once burned

Contributed

About nine months after the Sitkum Creek wildfire was declared under control by BC Wildfire Service, drone footage gives a glimpse at what the area looks like now, post burn.

Robert Brookes is a photography hobbyist who lives in Lumby. He said curiosity is what brought him to the burn site on May 15.

“I really wanted to go and see what it looked like,” said Brookes. “I like exploring the bush in my truck and just driving around. So it was another one of those days and then when I came down the valley and I could see the burn all on the one side and then the green on the other side, I was like, ‘I gotta get some footage of this.'”

The 12-minute video moves through the burn site, showing viewers the charred trees and swaths of blackened forest meeting a wall of bright green, un-burned trees.

Brookes also captured a waterfall through burned trees.

The Sitkum Creek wildfire was mapped at 1,262 hectares and classified a wildfire of note by BCWS. The blaze was caused by lightning and discovered in mid-July 2024 and was declared under control by the end of August.