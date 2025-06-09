Vernon swimmers compete at International Masters Games in Taiwan

Photo: Kurt/Robynne Ouchi Kurt and Robynne Ouchi explored global competition for the first time at the International Masters Games in Taipei Taiwan.

A pair of Vernon swimmers took their skills to the world stage recently.

Kurt and Robynne Ouchi explored global competition for the first time at the International Masters Games in Taipei, Taiwan. The couple said they were shocked at the different access to the sport in different areas of the world.

“Being a Masters event, it’s not Olympic stream, and it’s not the competitive World Aquatics-sanctioned games – which are in Singapore in August – so we knew it would be different. Until we started meeting the people and hearing their stories, we didn’t realize just how different the games were,” the couple said in a press release.

Kurt has been a regular name in swim results for the Vernon region since he was a child. His wife, Robynne, also experienced high-level swimming from an early age. For them, they had a good idea of the flow of the competition before arriving.

“I hadn’t realized how many barriers there can be, depending on where in the world you live,” Kurt said. “We were in warm-ups before the meet started and watched a swimmer dive in, and it was very obvious it was their first time using starting blocks. We couldn’t wrap our heads around it. Then we started hearing people's stories, and their experiences with swimming before getting there that we understood.”

Kurt said Canada is a swimming culture with access to one or more pools or bodies of water in most communities. Clubs with trained and experienced coaches are common, but not everyone has that. Some drive for hours to get to a pool.

Kurt said one of the swimmers from India has access to a river for training and a desire to swim. His dream is to swim and compete internationally.

“I have never been more humbled or inspired by someone’s drive and commitment to see a dream lived out. I think about the amazing local team of people we swim with, and that support system… can’t imagine staying motivated in my training the same way if I were swimming solo,” the Kurt said.

Like the World Aquatics World Masters Games, the International Masters Games are held every four years. In 2027 however, the Kansai region of Japan will be hosting the long-postponed 2021 Games, in between the next scheduled games in Perth Australia 2029.

“There are a number of the Vernon Masters swimmers that are talking about attending either Japan, Australia’s games or both. Hopefully, we’ll see a lot more than the five Canadian swimmers that were at Taiwan’s games,” Kurt said.

For more information about IMGA’s World Games click here.

For more information on the Vernon Masters Swim Club, click here.