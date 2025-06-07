Ingrid Baron has been part of Vernon's Creative Chaos for 50 years

For the past 27 years, Ingrid Baron has been the face of Creative Chaos.

But her connection to the popular artisan fair goes back to the first Chaos event ever held in Vernon.

“I was in Grade 11 in 1975 and they bussed us in, and the art class got to display their work,” Baron said.

One of the works of art on display was a clay medallion the students made. That medallion became the logo Creative Chaos uses to this day.

The first Chaos was held on the curling rink and included the vendors and performing arts under the same roof.

Baron watched as Chaos grew to include all of the rec centre buildings and the outdoor arena where the performing arts and food vendors are now located.

Baron joined the board of directors 27 years ago “and I have been here ever since.”

Thousands of people attend the annual event, many of whom come back year after year.

One of the unique aspects of Chaos is there are no massed-produced items. The vendors must create, cook or build the goods they are selling.

“We screen that quite carefully,” Baron said, adding “at some point in the show, the actual maker has to be here.”

Baron said changes are on the horizon for Chaos as it is moving to Kal Tire Place next year.

The City of Vernon hit Chaos with a 32 per cent rental fee hike this year and also said it was the last year Chaos would be allowed to use the outdoor arena for food trucks. Baron was told it would be cheaper for Chaos to rent the arena and there is a larger parking lot area for the food trucks.

Creative Chaos continues today and Sunday.

Admission is free, but a donation to the Salvation Army Food Bank is encouraged.