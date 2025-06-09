Province won't get involved as OKIB prepares to end fire protection to Parker Cove

Photo: Contributed File photo from March 8, 2023 of a fire near the waterfront at the northwest end of Okanagan Lake just north of Parker Cove.

The province is not getting involved in fire protection disruptions for Parker Cove, despite the pleas of residents.

Castanet asked the province if it had any role in ensuring residents have adequate fire protection.

“We recognize how important fire services are to residents, however, this is a contractual matter between Okanagan Indian Band and the company leasing the land, Parker Cove Properties Limited Partnership,” said the province in an email.

“We encourage the two parties to come together and look at ways to continue providing the important service for people in the area.”

It comes after the OKIB issued a notice to residents of Parker Cove notifying them fire services and medical response would be cancelled effective July 23. The end of services is due to failed negotiations with the corporation that leases lands to residents, which would be Parker Cove Properties Limited Partnership.

OKIB Chief Dan Wilson told Castanet there's been no further developments with negotiations.

The province told Castanet that medical response services are separate from fire protection, and will continue.

“Ambulance services in British Columbia are overseen by BC Emergency Health Services (BCEHS). BCEHS would continue to attend a medical 911 call to residents of Parker Cove, which is serviced by a station in Vernon,” said the province.

It appears the Parker Cove will be without fire protection from the OKIB as of July 23.