Former cadet's rape allegations against Vernon camp leader heading to trial in 2027

Photo: Castanet file photo Vernon's cadet camp welcomes youth every summer at the Department of National Defence training grounds north of the city.

Civil rape allegations brought against a former cadet instructor at the Vernon Cadet Camp are expected to be tested in court in fall 2027.

The lawsuit was filed in February 2023, alleging a junior cadet was raped by the cadet leader shortly after camp ended in 1979. The complainant, identified only by the initials A.B., claims they were groomed by the cadet instructor at camp.

The complainant's lawyer told Castanet that trial dates have been tentatively set for fall 2027, nearly 50 years after the alleged rape is said to have occurred.

The instructor and Attorney General of Canada are named in the suit and have both filed responses to the civil claim.

The cadet leader denies he groomed the complainant, saying he had very little interaction with cadets. He also claims to have returned to his hometown of Moncton when the alleged rape occurred, after camp ended, and was not visiting the complainant in Victoria as the civil claim alleges.

The Attorney General of Canada denies liability in the claim, stating it has no knowledge of the leader’s actions and it is not “vicariously liable” for the leader’s alleged acts.

“Recognizing that many of the facts lie outside of Canada's knowledge, Canada denies that it or any Crown servants were negligent or breached a fiduciary duty when acting in their official capacities in good faith and within the scope of their duties,” reads court documents.

“Canada pleads that it did not cause any injuries or damages and that the allegations of gross negligence, wilful blindness, recklessness, systemic negligence and claim for punitive damages are unfounded.”

The update comes after another lawsuit was filed against the Vernon cadet camp alleging sexual abuse nearly 30 years later by a leader in 2007.

In an email through their lawyer to Castanet, the alleged victim of the first lawsuit offered his support to the second cadet, and called for change.

“Protecting children from foreseeable harm must be a priority. Lip service is not enough. It is my reluctant belief that this will only happen through the continued threat of litigation, and I offer my full support to the survivor who filed this recent lawsuit," said A.B.

"I would encourage others who have been harmed to come forward, too, if they are able. We are stronger together."