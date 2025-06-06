Photo: City of Vernon Housing targets are expected to reflect 75 per cent of the city's estimated housing needs.

Following the provincial government's announcing house building targets are coming to Vernon, more details are now publicly available.

According to a letter sent to the City of Vernon from B.C. Minister of Housing Ravi Kahlon, the province plans to meet with the city this month. In two meetings at the beginning and end of the June, the two levels of government will discuss reporting requirements and proposed housing targets.

“Once the City of Vernon receives the proposed Housing Target Order (anticipated after the first meeting), the municipality will have 30 days to respond with written comments to me before the order comes into effect,” reads the letter.

It’s not clear if the first meeting has happened. When the news was released, Castanet requested an on-camera interview with Mayor Victor Cumming, but he failed to schedule a time.

Housing targets are assigned to communities based on their housing availability, affordability and urgent housing needs. The goal is to build homes for quickly rowing communities.

According to Kahlon's letter, once the five-year Housing Target Order (HTO) is in effect the city must post the target to its website.

Vernon will also need to provide an update on target progress at the six month mark of the HTO, which must be received in a council meeting not more than 45 days after that date.

Vernon is part of the fourth group of communities to get targets. The province also put the District of Coldstream on notice that it may receive housing targets in the future.