Inclusive Vernon cycling group takes first ever ride

Photo: Ben Low-On EveryBody Bikes held their first ride on June 5.

An inclusive biking club put it's kickstands up on it's first ever ride Thursday evening – and will continue riding the pavement throughout the month of June.

Founder of EveryBody Bikes, Dana Hudson, told Castanet the club is for anyone who loves riding bikes and can make any biker feel welcome.

“I hope that people make connections and make bike friends, so that they can take the friends that they made here and make other plans with them to bike over the summer,” said Hudson before the riders took off.

June 5 was the first-ever EveryBody Bikes event. Julie Melanson with the North Okanagan Cycling Society led a safety demonstration and the group pedalled around the Sun Country Cycle Loop.

When asked about why she started this group, Hudson said she was inspired by different bike groups in the United States. She told Castanet there are many biking groups in Vernon, but she saw a gap for people who feel like they wouldn’t “fit in” for any reason.

“For me, it's body shape or size, but for other people, it could be recovery after injury or surgery or maybe they are gender diverse, or neurodiverse, and the existing groups just don't feel like a safe place for them. I just wanted to create a safe space for those people,” said Hudson.

Group rides starts at 6 p.m. every Thursday throughout the month of June. The rides take place on different routes like the Okanagan Rail Trail and Wood Lake Loop.

The event is free to attend, but registration is required. Hudson added that EveryBody Bikes is still looking for ride leaders, more information can be found when they show up to the event.