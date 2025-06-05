New Coldstream summer night market kicks off tonight

Photo: Instagram/Soleil J Events Trueman's boyfriend out papers the town with flyers to promote the new market.

Coldstream’s first summer night market in recent years kicks off tonight.

The new market will be open from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the Coldstream Station, 16506 Kalamalka Rd.

Organizer Jordin Trueman, with Soleil J Events, said there will be food, drinks, treats and artisans at the community event.

“We’re very excited to bring this community event to life! From local artisans to tasty bites, we’re creating the ultimate summer hangout. Come celebrate with us every month! You won’t want to miss it," he said.

The market officially begins today and will return July 10, Aug. 7 and Sept. 4 at the same time.