Rare sighting of deer and bunny snuggling beneath a tree on a Vernon property

Bambie and Thumper visited Vernon on Wednesday evening for a play date.

A Vernon home near the Westshore Estates community on Westside Road got a pleasant surprise when a deer and bunny decided to snuggle up on their property.

In a video sent in to Castanet, a deer can be seen resting under a tree when a bunny climbs onto its neck, sniffing around the deer.

According to urban wildlife specialist, Pete Wise, interactions between deers and bunnies are not common.

“There are not many rabbits around here compared to deer,” said Wise. “Both are non-aggressive species, both are cohabitating the same areas, and basically getting along with each other."

While interactions between different animals isn't common it can happen. Wise said he's seen a big male bobcat and a normal house cat running together.