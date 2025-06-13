Local bands kicking off Armstrong's Music in the Park

Photo: Contributed Rollin Coal Trio (left) and RULE 857 (right)

A pair of local bands are highlighting the first month of Armstrong’s Music in the Park.

Folk group, Rollin Coal Trio and rock band, RULE 857 will be performing during the series at Memorial Park.

The Rollin Coal Trio kicks off the concert series on June 20. The group has performed throughout the Okanagan Valley for nearly a decade, and it's motto is “making memories..one song at a time.”

RULE 857 will show off their talents at the park on June 27. The classic rock band covers tunes from the 60s to the 80s.

Music in the Park is an annual summer series happening in Armstrong. The concert runs every Friday night from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. until August 22, a full list of performances can be found online.