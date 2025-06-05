Vernon teen heading to KSI World Karate Championships in Finland

Photo: Bradley Grant-Smith Vernon teen Jamie Grantsmith, left, is going to the KSI World Karate Championships in Finland.

Jamie Grantsmith is ready to take on the world.

Grantsmith trains at Vernon's Samurai Karate Academy, and will represent Canada on the world stage at the KSI World Karate Championships in Finland June 9 to 14.

Sensei Bradley Grant-Smith, a seventh-degree blackbelt who opened the local academy last year, said Grantsmith will be competing in the Cadet Division, ages 14-16.

“Jamie will test her skill and spirit in both kata (forms) and kumite (sparring) against top athletes from around the globe,” Grant-Smith said in a press release.

Grantsmith, a first-degree black belt, is no stranger to international competition, having also competed at the 2023 World Championships in Cape Town, South Africa.

With the support of her academy and coaches, including her father, Grant-Smith has been training intensely for months.

Grant-Smith will also attend the event as a coach for the Canadian delegation and an international referee.

“Jamie will be joined by a strong and passionate Canadian team, with participants from Coast to Coast — all putting in countless hours of training, both in-person and online, to rise to the challenge,” Grant-Smith said.

“This event represents the pinnacle of achievement in KSI Karate, celebrating the determination, focus, and perseverance of the athletes. It’s also a powerful reminder of what’s possible through martial arts,” Grant-Smith said.