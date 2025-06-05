Jail sentence puts deportation on the table for Vernon drunk driver

Photo: Chelsey Mutter file photo Vernon man sentenced to one year and 120 days jail for May 2022 drunk driving.

A prohibited driver who was caught drunk behind the wheel could face deportation now that he's been sentenced to jail.

Gurinder Pal Singh Bajwa, 57, was in Vernon provincial Court on June 2, where he was found guilty of driving with a blood alcohol level over 0.08 and driving while prohibited.

Bajwa’s first driving prohibition was issued March 19, 1993, and he’s since garnered 32 suspensions, 16 24-hour prohibitions and “a substantial number” of Criminal Code convictions and Motor Vehicle Act infractions.

On May 11, 2022, Bajwa was driving under the influence despite having five current and separate driving prohibitions, including an indefinite driving suspension.

Bajwa collided with another vehicle at 32nd Street and 25th Avenue in Vernon, and both vehicles drove into the Wholesale Club parking lot where they met with police. Bajwa tried to say his wife had been driving and left the scene, but the other driver had identified him to officers as the driver and Mounties told Bajwa they thought he was lying.

Bajwa appeared to be intoxicated and smelled of alcohol. He failed a breathalizer test and was arrested. He was found to have a blood-alcohol level of 0.260 — more than three times the legal limit of 0.08.

Judge David Patterson considered two extenuating circumstances for Bajwa in his sentencing — the collateral damage from sentencing being possible deportation and a violation of his rights while in police custody.

Bajwa is a permanent resident who has lived in Canada for 34 years. He received a letter last year from Canada Border Services Agency stating he could lose that status if imprisoned for longer than six months.

A previous ruling found his rights were violated while in custody for the May 2022 drunk driving arrest when police failed to tell him he’d be recorded while using the toilet.

Patterson sentenced Bajwa to one year and 120 days jail time. Once he is given credit for time served, he has 318 more days to spend behind bars.

Bajwa must also pay a $2,000 fine. He was issued a further three-year driving prohibition.