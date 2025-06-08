Coldstream's Ruth Hoyte will dance with her students at Creative Chaos this weekend

Photo: Ruth Hoyte Ruth Hoyte danced at the very first Creative Chaos in 1975. And on Sunday, the Coldstream mayor will belly dance at the 50 anniversary of the popular artisan show.

Ruth Hoyte danced at the very first Creative Chaos in 1975.

And on Sunday, the Coldstream mayor will belly dance at the 50 anniversary of the popular artisan show.

Hoyte was a 15-year-old high school student when she took to the Creative Chaos stage for the first time.

Hoyte, who started classes with instructor Diane Sonen in the mid 1970s, said five decades ago Creative Chaos was held only in the curling rink. It has since expanded to include all of the recreation centre.

“I just love the fact that is has grown and the popularity of it,” said Hoyte, adding Chaos is a good venue to feature local performing artists.

Over the years, Hoyte has gone from student to instructor and will be featuring some of her own students at Chaos Sunday at 1:15 p.m.

She too will take the stage, but an injury will limit her performance.

“I'm very blessed to have been able to perform at Creative Chaos over the years,” Hoyte said, adding she has also invited belly dancers from other parts of the region to take part.

“The belly dance community is alive and well. We co-operate and work together to showcase all the different aspects of the dance whether its folklore, story telling, cabaret, fusion, tribal – it is an art form.”

Creative Chaos wraps up Sunday.

For more information about Creative Chaos, including all the live entertainment, click here.