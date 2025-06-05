Portion of park blocked off for next phase Vernon Creek naturalization project

Photo: Darren Handschuh Phase 2 of the City of Vernon's creek naturalization project is underway.

Phase 1 was completed last year for the multi-million dollar project that will bring Vernon Creek running through Polson Park back to a more natural state. Phase 1 cost $3.8 million and phase 2 is expected to come in at $4.9 million.

The second phase marks the final part of work to enhance the ecological health of Vernon Creek and improve flood resilience in the community.

To ensure public safety and minimize disruption to park users, there will be temporary changes to parking and access in Polson Park.

The internal park road south of the oval track and the adjacent parking lot will be closed to the public for the duration of construction. Work is scheduled to take place daily from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., with a planned pause on Canada Day to accommodate park festivities.

“Early work includes installing a temporary bridge and pathway on the southeast side of the park to maintain Polson Park Trail’s connection to Polson Drive,” the city said in a press release. “While the multi-use path will be temporarily diverted, efforts are being made to minimize impacts for pedestrians through this connection point.”

Construction is expected to be completed in November 2025, but daily work hours and project timelines are subject to contractor schedules, weather conditions, and other factors.

According to the city, project benefits include new creek crossings, improved pathways, and flood mitigation through a naturalized floodplain's ability to manage seasonal water flows. The naturalization will also return Kokanee, trout and sockeye salmon to the creek to spawn by creating habitat for them.

Phase 1, completed in late 2024, covered the section from Highway 97 to the outlet of the duck ponds. Phase 2 will continue upstream, extending south towards the existing maintenance vehicle crossing.

Community celebration

To celebrate the project, the city will be hosting a community event on June 20. Party for the Park celebrates the naturalization project and invites the community for an evening of family fun and entertainment.

The event will feature live music and entertainment, food samples, bouncy castles, face painting, caricatures and more, all at the Polson Artisan Night Market.

The celebration will be held from 3:30 to 8:00 p.m.