After much wrangling with the City of Vernon, new downtown parking lot is officially open

Photo: Darren Handschuh A new parking lot is now open in the downtown core.

It took a lot of wrangling with the City of Vernon and plenty of red tape to wade through, but a new parking lot is finally open in the downtown core.

Local businessman Gary Batula first attempted to open the lot at the corner of 30th Street and 29th Avenue last year, but had to jump through a few city hoops before the 40 parking spaces were made available to the public.

“It's really solidified my concerns with working with the City of Vernon,” Batula said of the month's-long process.

Batula said demand for downtown parking is high and there have already been numerous enquiries about monthly parking.

The parking lot is being operated by ImPark and Batula said people can contact them for monthly parking. ImPark can be reached at impark.com or by calling 877-909-6199.

There are also hourly spots available, but there is no physical ticket machine and payments must be made online.

The parking lot was built on the site of a massive fire in July 2023 that gutted several businesses.

Vernon RCMP said they’d identified a suspect in the suspicious fire, but no charges have been filed.