North Okanagan groups receive funding for crime, violence prevention

Photo: Facebook NDP Vernon Lumby MLA Harwinder Sandhu.

The province has announced funding for projects they say will advance public safety, help prevent violence and promote healing in communities.

Vernon-Lumby MLA Harwinder Sandhu said the funding will be used to implement crime-prevention and remediation projects in their community.

“Supporting the most vulnerable in our communities has always been at the heart of our work,” said Sandhu. “I’m incredibly grateful for the lifesaving, life-changing work of local organizations who walk alongside those facing unimaginable challenges. I’ve seen firsthand the positive impact they have on many lives.”

Sandhu said through the Civil Forfeiture Grant program, “we are turning the pain and suffering caused by crime into hope, healing, and opportunity.”

Archway Society for Domestic Peace will receive $140,000 to provide trauma-informed service to children and youth who have experienced abuse or violence. Funding is expected to bring 40 multi-disciplinary team members and 200 caregivers to the North Okanagan, in the coming year.

The North Okanagan Youth and Family Services Society will receive $40,000 to deliver programming on preventing gender-based violence and abuse in intimate relationships.

Canadian Mental Health Association Vernon and District will get $39,867 for its restorative justice services. This project creates a part-time volunteer coordinator to provide support to victims of crime, individuals accused of crimes, and their guardians. Funding will also go to volunteers focusing on rebuilding partnerships with justice-related community services.

The Family Resource Centre for the North Okanagan will receive $21,500 to deliver counselling, education and resources for male-identified, and non-binary victims of sexual assault.

The BC Network of Child and Youth Advocacy Centres Society is getting $40,000 to help children across the province, though the funding application came from Vernon. The project will increase services available to indigenous children who've experienced sexual assault.

“Their work, from restorative justice to youth outreach and services for women and families, strengthens the safety, dignity, and resilience of our entire community,” Sandhu said.

The Civil Forfeiture Office was established in 2006 with the purpose of removing the tools and proceeds of unlawful activity and redirecting them back into programs that support community safety and crime prevention initiatives.