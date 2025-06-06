Norton's Giant Wasp spotted in West Kelowna

Photo: Megan Anderson Norton's Giant Wasp

Today's Bug of the Week is a rather interesting-looking critter.

Megan Anderson spotted the insect at her mom's house in West Kelowna's Lakeview Heights recently.

“She has never seen anything like that before and is wondering what it is,” Anderson said in an email.

According to Steve Ball Sr., with Bug Master Pest Control, it is a Norton's Giant Wasp.

Ball said the bug may have an intimidating name and looks imposing, but it is not dangerous to humans.

“The long tail-like structure is actually an ovipositor used for laying eggs,” Ball said.

The female, which Anderson got a picture of, hunts for wood-eating larvae in trees.

“She uses the ovipositor to find the larvae trail and deposits a long slender egg in the same path,” Ball said. “When the egg hatches, the larvae seeks out the wood-destroying larvae as food.”

When the giant wasp matures the following summer, it will use the original hole the intruder made to get out of the tree and starts the process all over again.

It can be found throughout the United States and parts of Canada.

