'Dangers are infinite': Vernon Yacht Club sponsoring traps to prevent spread of mussels

Ben Low-On

With boats now jetting across Okanagan lakes, the Vernon Yacht Club is warning boaters about invasive species of mussels that boats can bring along with them.

Robert Matthews with the club said it's part of the Don't Move a Mussel campaign to help keep Okanagan lakes clean – including Okanagan Lake where the yacht clubhouse and docks stand.

“The dangers are infinite. The damage that a mussel system can do to integrated infrastructure, water lines coming out of the water, drawing even into people's own homes,” said Matthews.

The campaign was started by the Okanagan Basin Water Board and is aimed at eradicating any risks these mussels could have on waterways here. Matthews says detection is the biggest part of the program, alongside prevention.

Zebra and Quagga mussels were introduced to Canada and the United States from a boat travelling from Europe in the 1980s. If entered into a body of fresh water, it can eliminate any nutrients in the water as well as clutter local beaches.

“Once they catch, they can entomb the inside diameter of a water pipe very quickly. The only way to get around that is to replace it,” said Matthews.

He said if these mussels were to infect the Okanagan, they could multiply and eat plankton meant for small fish.

To help prevent any spread, the yacht club sponsors testing and mussel traps to be set up at the end of their docks. Students with the Okanagan and Similkameen Invasive Species Society (OASISS) come and check the monitors every two weeks," said Matthews.

If boats have previously been in infected waters, Matthews recommends that people have inspections done on their vessel before launching them in the Okanagan.