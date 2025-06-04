Vernon athlete taking part in 6,200 kilometre Trans Am Bike Nonstop race

Photo: Facebook Vernon's super athletes Leah Goldstein, left, and Shanda Hill.

It's something to have one world-class athlete in a community, but Vernon has two of them.

Ultra athlete Shanda Hill is one of the premier competitors on the International Ultra Triathlon circuit and already holds several titles. Now she has set her sights on the most iron-distance races completed in one year.

Her mentor and good friend, Leah Goldstein, also holds world records and is currently taking on the 6,200 kilometre Trans Am Bike Nonstop Race from Astoria, Oregon to Yorktown, Virginia.

Goldstein made history in 2021 as the only woman ever to win Race Across America.

In her current endeavour, Goldstein has been peddling since June 1 and as of Wednesday afternoon, she was in the lead of both men and women.

This race is entirely unsupported, which means Goldstein cannot rely on a follow vehicle or a mechanic waiting at the next checkpoint.

Every repair, meal and every litre of water is up to her. If her chain snaps or her tire blows, she has to stop, pull out her tools and try to fix it on the side of the road while traffic zooms past.

If she cannot fix it herself, she may have to walk her bike kilometres through the heat or rain until she reaches help.

“This isn’t just a race,” Goldstein posted on her Facebook page. “It’s a raw look at what it means to keep moving - when no one’s watching - 6,200 kms alone on your bike makes you question everything. What are you willing to do when no one is watching?"

"The pain, the freedom, the silence so loud it drowns out your excuses. No support car. No camera crew. Just you, your bike and a drone keeping you honest.”

To make things even more challenging, Goldstein will face headwinds that feel like a brick wall and hill climbs that never seem to end.

She will also endure scorching heat and blistering rain as she travels across America under her own power.

“Let us all follow Leah’s live tracker and send her every bit of encouragement we can,” said a post on Shanda Hill's Facebook page. “She is hoping to win this year and show once again that women from Vernon are some of the toughest out there. What she is doing is nothing short of amazing and we are right here behind her every kilometre of the way.”

