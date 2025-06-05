Vernon woman who left dogs in squalor avoids criminal record

Photo: Castanet file photo No criminal record for woman who failed to care for five dogs in Vernon.

A woman who had five animals seized from her care by the SPCA – one of which needed to be put down – will avoid a criminal record once her probation is complete.

Sarah Kelly Hoard was in Vernon provincial court Wednesday, having previously pleaded guilty to failing to provide necessaries for animals.

Charges stem from September 2022 when the BC SPCA received reports of a dog abandoned in a Vernon building. The group attempted to contact Hoard but were unsuccessful and received a warrant to search the premises.

Court heard a BC SPCA search on Sept. 27, 2022 found five dogs living in squalor surrounded by feces and urine. The animals were also surrounded by drug paraphernalia and other hazards.

A puppy was found alone in a wire crate with no food or water and surrounded by its own feces. The other dogs were all found in similar situations, surrounded by urine and feces and most without food or water.

Crown counsel Alexandra Janse ran through the veterinarian's assessment of the rescued dogs. A small Pomeranian dog was mildly underweight with an infection of the uterus, which can lead to death if left untreated.

A male pitbull-cross puppy was found to be underweight, covered in fecal matter, and dehydrated, showing signs of starvation or malnutrition. Janse said two female pitbull cross’ were found in a similar condition, one with an infection in both ears and a poorly maintained coat.

The final dog, a male collie-pitbull cross, needed to be sedated for treatment because it was so aggressive and was ultimately put down, though court heard Hoard had taken the animal in an effort to rehabilitate it.

Drugs impacted lack of care

Court was told Hoard was at the time in the midst of a crack-cocaine addiction, which her lawyer, Ignatius Pielecki, said was not a defence but rather an explanation.

Hoard reunited with an ex-boyfriend, who brought her to West Kelowna and she did not make appropriate arrangements for the dogs.

“She said to me that she was in a psychosis where time was not something that she had was able to keep track of,” said Pielecki in court.

Hoard has since gotten a handle on her addiction and now has a six-month old baby, which has changed her, Pielecki said.

Janse and Pielecki put forward a joint submission of a conditional discharge, which Judge David Patterson endorsed — if Hoard abides by probation conditions for 12 months she will walk away with no criminal record.

Hoard is prohibited from consuming drugs or alcohol with the exception of marijuana with medical prescription and must report to a probation officer and complete any counselling they may assign.

She cannot own, care for, or reside in the same home as an animal or a bird for five years and must pay a $100 victim fine surcharge.

Hoard was acquitted of one charge causing unnecessary pain/suffering to an animal.