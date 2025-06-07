Okanagan Indian Band, Tolko Industries still cleaning up after White Rock Lake wildfire

Photo: Clarke Geoscience Ltd./file photo The OKIB and Tolko Industries are continuing clean up efforts at the White Rock Lake wildfire area.

The Okanagan Indian Band is continuing efforts to clean up after the 2021 White Rock Lake wildfire.

The OKIB is currently working with Tolko Industries on salvage harvesting operations in the Bradley Creek area, which was heavily impacted by the fire.

The White Rock Lake fire destroyed thousands of hectares of land and numerous structures as it raged through the region.

According to the OKIB June online newsletter, the “salvage work focuses on removing dead standing (fire-killed) timber to support ecological recovery and reduce wildfire risks, while protecting Syilx values and environmental standards.”

From now until July, OKIB and Tolko Industries will be undertaking the salvage harvesting of dead standing timber. Some green timber may be harvested due to safety or forest health (Douglas Fir Bark Beetle) reasons.

Road upgrades will be made along Bradley Creek Road to allow safe access for logging trucks, including widening the road to 5 metres, creating new pullouts as well as ditching and installing culverts where needed.

Hauling route and safety

Harvested timber will be hauled northbound on Bradley Creek Road onto Westside Road, then onto Highway 97.

To ensure safety, warning signs will be posted on Westside Road and Bradley Creek Road and truck drivers will use two-way radios to co-ordinate safe entry onto Westside Road.

The OKIB will have a field monitor on-site throughout the road construction and harvesting to ensure all work stays within the approved road prism and will enforce compliance with environmental and safety standards

This salvage harvesting is part of OKIB's long-term recovery plan for fire-affected areas.

Removing fire-killed trees and replanting the area will help stabilize soils and reduce erosion, support water quality and wildlife habitat recovery and contribute to a healthier, more resilient forest ecosystem

All project costs and safety measures are the responsibility of Tolko Industries.