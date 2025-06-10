Okanagan Indian Band offers advice on dealing with invasive Scotch thistle

Photo: File photo Scotch thistle are considered noxious under the BC Weed Control Act, and are a major concern in the North Okanagan and Columbia Shuswap regions.

They are a nasty, mean-looking plant and they are thriving in the North Okanagan.

Scotch thistle are considered noxious under the BC Weed Control Act, and are a major concern in the North Okanagan and Columbia Shuswap regions.

They can form dense, impenetrable stands that inhibit the movement of livestock, wild animals and people.

And the Okanagan Indian Band is offering advice on how to get rid the invasive weed without the use of herbicides, which can be harmful to the environment.

In their June online newsletter, the OKIB provided several non-toxic alternatives to get rid of the plants - tips that can be applied to anywhere thistles grow.

“Managing thistles without herbicides involves a combination of cultural practices and mechanical removal. Mowing, hand-pulling, and covering with mulch can help to control thistle spread and weaken the plant over time,” the newsletter states.

OKIB suggests the following methods:

Mowing: Mowing or cutting thistle plants just before flower bud break can weaken the plant by depleting its root re-serves. Repeated mowing or cutting, especially before seed production, can prevent thistle from spreading through seeds. Mowing can be a good option for larger areas where hand-pulling is impractical.

Hand pulling: Hand-pulling thistles, especially when the ground is moist, can be effective for removing the plant's roots. Carefully remove as much of the root system as possible to prevent regrowth.

Mulching/covering smaller areas: Covering thistles with a heavy layer of mulch (such as cardboard, black plastic, or thick wood chips) can smother them and prevent sunlight from reaching the leaves. This method can be effective in areas where hand-pulling or mowing is not ideal.

Promoting competitor plants: Planting more competitive grasses and legumes can help to shade out thistles and prevent them from thriving. Adding a strong competitor like alfalfa or clover to a crop rotation can also be helpful.

Vinegar: Vinegar can be an effective natural weed killer, especially in higher concentrations, but it may not be as effective as herbicides for completely eradicating thistles.

Using a weed-pulling tool: Specialized tools can make it easier to remove thistles without bending or touching the prickly leaves.

The OKIB said persistence is key, thistles have a strong root system and can be difficult to eradicate, so consistent efforts are needed.

Scotch thistle reproduces through thousands of seeds that remain viable in the soil for more than 30 years. Seeds also contain a water-soluble germination inhibitor, making it successful in moist areas such as nearby streams and in riparian areas.

Growing up to three-metres tall, Scotch thistle is identifiable by its large, bright violet to reddish flowers that are supported by large spine-tipped bracts.

Woody stems also have spine-edged wings that run up the sides. Leaves are irregularly-lobed, have sharp yellow spikes, and are covered in woolly hairs that give the foliage a grey-green appearance.