10-Year Reunion Show of The Rocky Horror Show coming to Vernon June 12 to 28

Photo: Barry Goodsell, Kiss The Monkey Photography Karen Bliss, back row left, Gil Wright, Shelby Porteous, Brian Martin, Nina Ogasawara, Craig Howard. Bottom: Camillia Courts.

Get ready to do the Time Warp – again.

The 10-year reunion of The Rocky Horror Show, a no-holds-barred, full-throttle theatrical experience, is coming back to Vernon June 12 to 28.

“We’ve never played it safe, and this year is no exception,” says Big Apple Productions Artistic Director Melina Schein.

“We’ve taken everything audiences love about Rocky Horror and turned it up to 11.”

Back on stage - and slipping into his high heels - radio personality Brian Martin returns to the role of Frank-N-Furter.

“We’re back, and this time in a brand-new venue. The Prestige Hotel Vernon is hosting us in their ‘Skin & Sin’ ballroom, and we couldn’t ask for a cooler space to bring Rocky to life,” Martin said.

The 2025 production features live music, and Schein has put together a six-piece ensemble, the G-Strings Live Band.

“One thing that sets Big Apple Productions apart is the live band,” said Martin. “It’s not every day you get to perform with a rock band backing you. It’s an absolute rush and so fun for the audience”.

Adds Schein, “Whether you’re a die-hard devotee, or a Rocky newbie, we guarantee you’ll leave feeling just a little bit dirty, but in the best possible way.”

Tickets are available at Ticket Seller or by calling 250-549-7469.

Schein is the founder and artistic director of both Valley Vocal Arts Studio and Big Apple Productions in Vernon.

She introduced The Rocky Horror Show to the Okanagan in 2014, where it quickly became a beloved theatrical staple. The production ran annually until 2018 when Melina shifted her focus to new shows, including Beauty and the Beast, Chicago, Fiddler on the Roof, Monty Python’s Spamalot, and most recently, a sold-out run of Cabaret.