Regional District North Okanagan has opened a 4.5-kilometre section of the Grey Canal Trail

Photo: RDNO A new 4.5-kilometre section of the Grey Canal Trail is now open.

The trail segment stretches east from Coldstream Valley Estates to Warren Road, with an additional access point from Buchanan Road, offering sweeping panoramic views of the Coldstream Valley and continues efforts to enhance recreational opportunities throughout the region.

Two new parking areas have been developed to support public access — at Buchanan and Warren roads.

According to a press release from the Regional District North Okanagan , parkland for the trail expansion was recently acquired from Coldstream Ranch Ltd. as part of a collaborative agreement that balances public recreation with agricultural operations.

Through the agreement, Coldstream Ranch can temporarily close the trail to allow for the safe movement of cattle between summer and winter ranges.

“We’re thrilled to add this beautiful new section to the Grey Canal Trail system,” said Bob Fleming, chair of the RDNO Greater Vernon Advisory Committee. “We encourage trail users to come out, enjoy the fresh air, and take in the spectacular views — while also respecting adjacent agricultural operations.”

Trail users are reminded to:

Respect temporary closures posted during cattle movements.

Stay on designated trails, do not trespass on adjacent lands.

Keep dogs leashed and under control at all times.

Pack out all garbage and place it in the trailhead garbage receptacles.

Up-to-date parking information for the Grey Canal Trail, can be found here.